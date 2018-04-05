First draw for online Havant lottery to take place on Saturday

Have your say

THE first ever draw for the new online lottery takes place this weekend.

There is still time to sign up for the Havant Borough Community Lottery with the deadline midnight tomorrow.

More than 400 people have registered for the chance of winning £25,000 while helping support organisations in the town.

Tracey Wood, head of community engagement and housing at Havant Borough Council, said: ‘The Havant Community Lottery aims to provide financial help to local good causes to enable them to continue the vital work they do in our communities.

‘It also gives our residents the chance of winning £25,000 and an iPad for the first draw this Saturday.’

The first draw takes place at 8pm on Saturday and the results will be available just after 9pm at havantlottery.co.uk/results.

To sign up visit havantlottery.co.uk or call (023) 9319 0011.

Anyone paying by Direct Debit will be entered into the next draw.