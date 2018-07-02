First-hand experience of engineering is ‘vital’ for young people

GETTING experience of life as an engineer is key to encouraging young people to pursue it as a career, according to a charity trust.

The Royal Navy and The Smallpiece Trust recently teamed up to provide a four-day residential course for 13 and 14-year-olds – including a visit to HMS Sultan in Gosport and a formal mess dinner at HMS Excellent.

Clara Fletcher from The Smallpiece Trust said: ‘It’s important for the kids who have an interest in the industry to have the opportunity to see what a career in the field would be like first hand.

‘Staying onboard HMS Bristol offers a real-life insight, which unless they were to join the navy will never be repeated.’

Charlie South, a Year 9 student from Bishop Luffa in Chichester, said: ‘As I like engineering I thought I would try it.

‘I’ve learnt a lot of new things, on the first course it taught us about hacking and this course has taught us all about nuclear reactors.’