Fishing boat set alight in Southsea street

A HOUSE was left burned and damaged after thugs set fire to a fishing boat.

A 19ft vessel being stored on a trailer next to its owner’s home was set alight in Cleveland Road in Southsea.

While no one was injured, flames from the blaze burned the render on the side of the house and caused damage to its guttering and loft areas.

The incident occurred between 8.10pm and 8.30pm on Friday.

Three people were seen in the area at the time – described as being, male, white, skinny and wearing dark clothing with hoods up.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting 44170477641.

If you saw anyone acting suspiciously in and around Cleveland Road at the time, you can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.