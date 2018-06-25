Flavours of the world market for Chichester

THE International market, Flavours of the World, is to return to Chichester for the first weekend of July providing the public with a different shopping experience.

The market is crafted to stir the senses with its accents and aromas to discover Italian sweets and biscuits from the home of the lightest nougats.

There will also be cheese that characterises the cultural and culinary identity of its hometown along with cured meats, fuet and saucisson from every corner of France and beyond its borders.

Stalls offering ranges of coffee and mustards will delight the tastebuds of those attending.

The diversity peaks with one of the most unlikely culinary cultural crossovers as France meets Vietnam.

There will be Vietnamese ingredients and baking practices, filled with succulent, slow-cooked meats, marinated in spices – delivering a mouth-watering balance of sweet and sour, heat and fresh, crusty and soft. The market also offers traders to showcase the beauty of craft beyond English shores. It takes place in North street on July 6 to 8.