Flooding fears eased after ‘big pipe’ project is finished

WORK has now finished on installing a pipe to try to prevent a village from flooding again.

During the winter of 2013/14, Hambledon was submerged for several weeks as groundwater flooding after exceptionally heavy rainfall left the roads impassable and homes flooded.

Now a pipe about a mile long has been installed under the village which is aimed at keeping floodwater off the roads.

The county council’s executive member for environment and transport Councillor Rob Humby said: ‘Now the work is complete, Hambledon’s residents and businesses will see significant long-term benefits. The images we remember of the roads completely flooded, for several months, by groundwater following the exceptional rainfall are a thing of the past. I’m pleased we have been able to work through complicated construction - engineering a major scheme in a small space in the middle of a community, while trying not to interrupt daily life.’

The scheme has involved improving the network of drainage in Hambledon by widening and deepening the ditches and providing larger pipes beneath property accesses; new floodwater culverts under Lower West Street (B2150), West Street and East Street; reconstruction of sections of the road; resurfacing of the all the main roads; new kerbing where practical, and treatment of footways to seal and protect it from water ingress.

The scheme was constructed by Mildren Construction, one of the county council’s framework contractors.