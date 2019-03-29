Floral frenzy to strike town

A TOWN has launched a rallying cry to its green-fingered residents as it gears up for its annual floral competition.

Fareham In Bloom will be having it’s official launch on Saturday, April 6, outside the Debenhams store in the town’s shopping centre.

It will be the kick-start of a floral frenzy, which will see budding gardeners trying to spruce up the town in time for summer.

During the launch, children will be able to make a bird feeder and plant a small seedling – both of which they can take home. Youngsters can also make masks to reflect this year’s ‘carnival’ theme.

Gardening tips and free seeds will also be on offer for residents in attendance. The event is from 10am to 4pm.