A VIRAL challenge on the internet is encouraging people to find out which ‘Florida Man’ story they are.

Social media has gone wild in recent days for the so-called 'Florida Man’ – with people rushing to find out which headline they are.

The internet meme pretends that all news stories starting with Florida Man are committed by the same person instead of it being a description of various actual people who hail from or live in Florida.

With the focus being on the strange or unusual crimes committed by ‘Florida Man’.

Here’s what you need to know:

Which Florida Man story are you and how can you find out?

A Twitter user with the handle @g_pratimaaa encouraged people to find out which Florida Man story they are.

She tweeted: ‘EVERYBODY google “florida man” followed by your birthday (florida man august 22) and tell me what you get. mine is Florida Man tries to attack neighbor with tractor.’

So to find out which Florida Man you are simply search the term followed by your birthday and see what headlines come up.

When I tried it I got: Florida man accused of shooting and killing small puppy – which is more depressing than I’d hoped for.

What are the best Florida Man headlines?

The Florida Man myth has grown popular on the internet in recent years because of the strangeness of some of the headlines.

From the above example of ‘Florida Man tries to attack neighbour with tractor' to many others.

Here are some of the best:

- Florida man arrested after demanding cash and donuts from Krispy Kreme

- Florida man dressed as Fred Flinstone pulled over for driving ‘footmobile’

- Florida man climbs on playground equipment to tell children where babies come from

- Florida man jailed for giving his girlfriend a ‘wet willy’

- Florida man accused of assaulting roommate with slice of pizza

Is Florida Man one person?

While part of the fun of the ‘Florida Man’ meme is to pretend that it is one person, it is important to stress that the crimes behind the headlines are committed by a range of actual people not some mythical being.

What is your Florida Man story?

We want to hear what your Florida Man story is – comment below or on our Facebook page.