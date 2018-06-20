Fluent in French? Twinning group looking for Portsmouth youngster to travel to Caen in August

A YOUNG person fluent in French is needed for a twinning group trip across the Channel in August

The Caen Portsmouth Twinning Committee is looking for someone from the city to travel to Caen and work in the Hotel de Ville – the town’s equivalent to the Guildhall.

The person who had been selected has had to withdraw at short notice due to ill health.

Applicants need to be fairly fluent in French, to at least A-level standard, and also have a good command of English as they may be asked to take groups around the town hall.

To apply, email chairman Andrew Starr via ajstarruk@googlemail.uk