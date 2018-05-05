Food and Drink: Impressive Gennaro Contaldo dish that doesn’t involve much work at all

"I love mackerel – not only is it a lovely fish, but it’s nutritious and quick to cook," explains Italian chef, Gennaro Contaldo. "Cooking al cartoccio is an excellent way of keeping all the flavours intact in a healthy way.

"Serve the cooked mackerel in the foil, so that the delicious juices can be enjoyed with some good bread to mop them up," he suggests.

Gennaro Contaldo’s lemon-infused steam-baked mackerel:

Ingredients: (Serves 2)

2 mackerel (about 240g), heads removed (if desired) and cleaned

Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper

2 rosemary sprigs

1 garlic clove, finely chopped

2 organic unwaxed lemons, finely sliced

Extra-virgin olive oil

Method:

1. Preheat the oven to 180°C fan/200°C/400°F/gas mark 6.

Step 2

Rinse the mackerel under cold running water, then pat dry well with paper towels.

Place the fish on a large piece of parchment paper, which is in turn placed on top of a large piece of good-quality aluminium foil (you can place the fish on individual sheets or all in one package).

Step 3

Place on a baking tray. Sprinkle salt and pepper all over the mackerel, including inside the cavity.

Place a rosemary sprig inside each cavity, together with the garlic and half of the lemon slices.

Top the mackerel with the remaining lemon slices, drizzle with olive oil, then wrap tightly in the foil and bake in the hot oven for 20 minutes.

Step 4

To serve, place the whole parcel in the middle of the table and tuck in.

Gennaro Contaldo’s Fast Cook Italian by Gennaro Contaldo, photography by Kim Lightbody, is published by Pavilion Books, priced £20. Available

now.

HOW TO MAKE CONTALDO’S FRESH PEA AND BURRATA SALAD, WITH SUNFLOWER SEED CROSTINI:

"This is a lovely salad to make during the spring, when fresh peas are available," promises Jamie Oliver’s best mate, chef Gennaro Contaldo. "For speed, you can buy ready-podded peas.

"Burrata is a fresh cheese from Puglia, which looks like mozzarella but has a very creamy interior. Good Italian delis will stock it, but if you prefer, you can use bufala (buffalo) mozzarella instead."

Method: Step 1

Bring a saucepan of water to the boil, add the peas and cook for about two minutes, until tender but not overcooked. Drain, rinse under cold running water and drain well.

Step 2

Meanwhile, prepare the crostini. Place the sunflower seeds, basil leaves and olive oil in a blender or food processor and whiz until you obtain a smooth consistency. Combine with the salt and chilli flakes. Toast the bread and spread with the sunflower seed paste. Set aside.

Step 3

Combine the dressing ingredients.

Step 4

Arrange the watercress and gem lettuce leaves on a large serving plate, sprinkle over the cooked peas, and pour over half of the dressing. Gently break up the burrata or mozzarella and scatter over the greens. Drizzle with the remaining dressing and serve with the crostini on the side.