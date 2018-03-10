Food and drink: James Martin takes to the road to explore America through its food

It might be two years since he quit Saturday Kitchen, but TV chef James Martin is still faintly defensive of his decision to leave the hit BBC show.

"There was no channel to go to, I didn’t jump ship or anything like that, contrary to what people said," he explains. "It was too much. It was just work, work, work, work, and I didn’t mind it, but then I wasn’t getting any younger. I could do it when I was 30, I’m bloody 45 now."

Chef James Martin

A work-life balance had been somewhat elusive for the Yorkshireman, who didn’t take a holiday from the Saturday Kitchen studio for a decade, spending his weekends wistfully "linking to Rick Stein going out and about".

"I did really get pangs of jealously," he admits – but it’s finally his turn to barbecue beside a creek, smoking a cigar as the sun goes down (check out page 144 of his latest cookbook, James Martin’s American Adventure, for photographic evidence).

The book and accompanying ITV series (a follow-up to last year’s French Adventure) sees Malton-born Martin eating and cooking his way across the US, travelling 13-odd thousand miles in eight weeks, by motorbike. "A lot of TV land is, you arrive in a car, sit down with a chauffeur and off you go; I didn’t want to do that," he says. "None of that bloody stuff – I want whatever fauna to hit me in the face and to talk about that when I get there."

Exploring Trump’s America takes some getting used to. When he started the trip, Trump had just got into power, and, exploring middle America, says Martin, "you realise why".

Driving along one road in Texas, it became something of a joke among his crew that every three miles there was "a Dunkin’ Donuts, a rifle range or a lap-dancing club – for like 100 miles! It was quite surreal".

US food is more than just meat and colossal portion sizes.

In Fort Worth, Texas – "It’s like Disneyland meets cattle. It’s really odd, they do these big longhorn cattle drives and ride up and down the street" – it was the climate he had to contend with while cooking. Martin remembers cracking an egg into a bowl before prepping the rest of his ingredients for a recipe, and when he went back to his egg, "it was cooked, that’s how hot it was. That was the only time we’ve gone, ‘No, we can’t do this, things are cooking before they’re even in the pan’."

Most poignant, though, ended up being a visit to an artichoke farm, where Martin made pasta with artichokes, cavolo nero and Parmesan, a dish his much-loved friend, the late Antonio Carluccio, once cooked for him.

Martin dedicated his new cookbook to Antonio Carluccio.

"He showed me how to prep artichokes properly," he remembers. "So I cooked this artichoke dish not knowing what would happen, but I did it in the middle of a field on an artichoke plantation."

Delicious.magazine tips: Make the bounty last rhubarb

It’s prime season for British forced rhubarb, grown in the dark to keep the colour Barbie pink and the flavour delicate. Truly the cream of the crop.

Freeze Slice the raw stems into 3cm lengths (throwing away the leaves), spread on a tray and freeze. Pack into bags and freeze for up to a year. Cook straight from frozen.

Preserve Forced rhubarb makes bright and tangy jam, and orange is the perfect partner – blood oranges are still around so use those if you can. Rhubarb is low in pectin so you need to use jam sugar. Chop 1kg rhubarb (throw away the leaves) and mix in a pan with 1kg jam sugar and the zest and juice of ½ orange. Leave to stand for 2 hours until the juices run, then bring gently to the boil. Cook until a few drops in a cold saucer form a skin that wrinkles when pushed. Pour into sterilised jars, then seal immediately.

3 steps to perfect popcorn:

1 Heat 3 tbsp oil with a high smoke point (sunflower oil is good) in a large, heavy-based saucepan with a lid. Weigh out 75g popcorn kernels and add a few to the pan. When they pop, add the remaining popcorn in a single layer.

2 Remove from the heat, cover with a lid and wait for 30 seconds (this brings all the popcorn kernels to the same temperature), then return the pan to the heat with the lid slightly askew to let out any steam.

3 Once the corn starts popping vigorously, give it a gentle shake. When the popping slows, remove from the heat, then tip into a bowl. Add salt to taste and toss to coat.