Food and Drink: Why low-calorie meals don’t have to be tasteless and dull says Tom Kerridge

Diet food has a bad rep. It conjures up images of chewing on cardboard-like rice cakes and low-fat packet soups packed with preservatives, while you dream of a comforting bowl of pasta and battle cravings for anything that so much as resembles dessert.

Enter Tom Kerridge. He not only runs the UK’s only pub with two Michelin stars (The Hand And Flowers in Marlow), but he knows a thing or two about weight loss – having shed a staggering 12 stone himself. Now back with a second diet book, Lose Weight For Good, and accompanying BBC programme, he’s determined to demonstrate that calorie-controlled meals can be delicious – and easy to whip up at home.

What’s the new book about?

"I looked at lower-calorie recipes and I found them incredibly depressing, boring and flavourless," Wiltshire-born Tom, 44, explains. "I thought, ‘Well no wonder so many people yo-yo on diets, they’re not enjoying what they’re eating’."

He describes his new book as a "celebration of great-tasting food", with an emphasis on recipes that use everyday ingredients and come in portions big enough to fill you up. It’s full of nutritious but hearty recipes, and some that might surprise you, like spicy lamb burgers, pork samosa pie, pizza with parma ham and mozzarella, and coffee and chocolate custard pots.

The accompanying TV show, currently on BBC Two, follows a group of 13 dieters on their mission to achieve steady but lasting weight loss with Tom’s recipes. "Seeing them actually enjoying what they’re eating has been the biggest thing for me," says the chef.

Alongside a typically hectic lifestyle, being in the restaurant business and constantly around food saw Tom’s weight creep up to 30 stone. "I worked very hard, I spent a lot of time in other people’s restaurants, a lot of time labouring in the kitchen. I’d go home late and have cheese on toast," he recalls. "It was the same trap everyone else falls into, but I suppose my lifestyle made it even more extreme."

It was January 2013 when the dad-of-one gave up booze and devised his own weight-loss plan, later coined ‘The Dopamine Diet’, which was turned into a bestselling book. It took him to just under 18 stone, mainly by cutting down on carbohydrates.

"The hardest part was the first six to eight weeks of getting into the mindset and changing the habitual routines. Like when I’d normally have cheese on toast or when I’d usually go to the pub – that’s the bit where you’ve got to be really strong-willed," he recalls.

Delicious.magazine tips: WHAT’S THE DIFFERENCE? AIR-DRIED ITALIAN HAMS

PARMA HAM

(Prosciutto di Parma)

WHERE IT’S FROM: Near Parma in the Emilia-Romagna region of northern Italy. Made from the rear legs of Italian white pigs (Landrace, Duroc or Large Whites) that have been fed on grain and the whey left over from making parmesan – another local speciality.

THE TASTE: Moderately salted with sea salt (no added nitrates or nitrites are allowed), the hams are matured for 12-36 months, initially in airy curing rooms in the hills. The resulting ham is sweet, smooth textured and fragrant; the oldest can have a slight hazelnut aroma.

CULATELLO DI ZIBELLO

WHERE IT’S FROM: Also from Emilia-Romagna, this is the rarest, most highly prized – and priced – of Italian hams. Made from a single boneless muscle group from the top of the back leg (culatello translates roughly as ‘little bum’), it is tied in a pig’s bladder and matured for 12-40 months in cellars in the Bassa Parmense area near the river Po, where mists create a unique microclimate.

THE TASTE: The resulting ham has a soft, supple, almost melt-in-the-mouth texture with an intense sweet-musky flavour – think parma ham, only more so.

SAN DANIELE HAM

(Prosciutto di San Daniele)

WHERE IT’S FROM: Friuli in northeast Italy, between the Alps and the Adriatic Sea. The process is similar to parma ham, though the different local climate and curing techniques (the legs are matured with their trotters left on) give it different nuances.

THE TASTE: Matured for at least 12 months, san daniele is lightly salted and slightly sweeter and darker-hued than parma ham.