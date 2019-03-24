Former Pompey striker Luke Varney is relishing his season with Cheltenham in League Two after scoring another two goals in their 3-1 win against Northampton on Saturday.

He’s now netted 13 times for the Robins this season and is really enjoying his football again.

Varney featured for Pompey in the 2011-12 season.

Before that he played for Crewe, Charlton, Derby, Sheffield Wednesday and Blackpool.

Since leaving Fratton he went on to Leeds, Blackburn, Ipswich and Burton but hasn’t always played regularly.

Now the 36-year-old is relishing his time at Cheltenham and showed his class in the win against Northampton.

He told Gloucestershire Live: ‘I feel fresh and maybe not playing as much over the last three or four years has helped me play for longer.

‘People talk about my age a lot and I don’t mind that, but I haven’t had to be managed here and I haven’t missed many training sessions or games.

‘I like to be out there playing and I am just enjoying what for me has been a very enjoyable season. It's given me my love back for the game.’

Varney started the season without a club but has been a shrewd addition for the Robins after joining in September.