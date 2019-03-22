Have your say

Patrik Berger has lifted the lid on the best manager he worked with during a glittering playing career.

The Czech Repbublic midfielder was capped 42 times and also amassed more than 150 appearances combined over spells at European giants Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool.

Former Pompey boss Harry Redknapp. Picture: Allan Hutchings (074801-398)

But Berger, 45, says Englishman Harry Redknapp was the best boss he worked under during a two-year stay at Portsmouth.

The midfield maestro made more than 50 appearances across his two seasons at PO4.

And after moving to Fratton Park as a free agent in 2003 from Liverpool, Berger believes Redknapp helped revitalise his career.

Quizzed on the best boss he worked with, Berger told the Daily Mail: ‘I have to say Harry,’

‘He was a great manager, but also a great person, who made you enjoy every training session.

‘He was such a funny guy and we played a lot of golf.

‘Playing for Portsmouth was a completely different pressure from Liverpool but I loved it.

‘I had some great times in England and there is a part of me that feels English.’

Berger began his career with Slavia Prague before moving to German giants Borussia Dortmund, spending a sole season with them in 1995.

The midfielder went on to amass 148 appearances at Anfield over a seven-year stay.

The Czech international also had spells in the Premier League with Aston Villa and Stoke City as well as Pompey.