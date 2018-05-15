Fort Nelson hosting storytime sessions for youngsters

FREE storytime sessions will be taking place for youngsters at Fort Nelson this week.

At 11am tomorrow, May 16, the fort will be holding an activity session for pre-school children and their families.

The stories told to the youngsters are specially commissioned stories that will be about Fort Nelson during the First World War – inviting the children to explore the fort and see the story come to life in front of them.

The event is free, with no need to book in advance. Parking at the fort is also free.