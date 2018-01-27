Fort Nelson prepares for iconic poppy sculpture

A MUSEUM is preparing to host the iconic clay poppies from the 2014 Tower of London sculpture.

The Royal Armouries at Fort Nelson, in Fareham, is part of a UK tour of the Blood Swept Lands and Seas of Red.

Two sets of thousands of poppies, the Wave and Weeping Window, are being taken around the country this year as part of the First World War centenary programme.

Fort Nelson will host the Wave, by artist Paul Cummins and designer Tom Piper, between April 13 and June 24.

Siona Mackelworth, interim public engagement director at the Royal Armouries, said: ‘We are delighted to be presenting such an iconic sculpture at the Royal Armouries.

‘Having seen Wave presented at a number of sites, we look forward to seeing it rise from the impressive defensive ramparts of Fort Nelson with its stunning views.’

The original poppy sculpture was made up of 888,246 poppies, one for every British or Colonial life lost at the front during the First World War.