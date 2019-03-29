ARCHERY, air rifle shooting and laser quest were just some of the high-octane activities these children have been getting stuck into.

The cohort of 36 youngsters were the latest to take part in a major activity day set up by the South East Hampshire Boys’ Brigade Battalion.

Youngsters from the South East Hampshire Boys' Brigade Battalion during their trip out to Fort Purbrook.

The group is made of companies from across Waterlooville, Bedhampton, Wymering, Chichester and Portsmouth.

Taking place at Fort Purbroook’s activity centre, the day was seen as a way for the boys and girls to bond – as well as to get stuck into a bit of healthy competition.

Children, aged between eight and 18, joined in with the action.

Alex Bearne, 28, is the Captain of 4th Portsmouth Boys’ Brigade, based at Copnor Methodist Church, and has been with the national organisation since he was six.

He said the event had been a huge success and was eager to stage more, adding: ‘We all had a great time at Fort Purbrook. It was really buzzing. Everyone was really excited. They were all trying to get from one place to the next as quickly as they could, which was really nice to see.’

The Boys’ Brigade is one of the biggest Christian youth organisations in the UK and Republic of Ireland.

Founded in Glasgow on October 4, 1883 by Sir William Alexander Smith it has grown from a single company to a worldwide movement having worked with millions of children and young people for more than a century.

It now has more than 50,000 children in its ranks, with 15,000 volunteer leaders.

The local brigade, which has a company in Chichester that is open for girls, runs regular activity events for children and young people aged five to 18.

For details on how to join, or to find your nearest company, see www.boys-brigade.org.uk