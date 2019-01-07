Fort travels back for ‘war that never was’

ROYAL Armouries Fort Nelson will be taking brave visitors on an after-dark, time-travelling tour of a Victorian Fort on the brink of war.

Presented by Griffin Historical, ‘1878: The War that never was’ will introduce visitors to a parallel version of history in which the French have successfully invaded Britain and where enemy troops are closing in on Portsmouth.

Tristan Langlois, Head of Education and Events, said: ‘What if the French really had invaded?

‘This event will help visitors experience the answer to that question including getting the Victorian technology to do what it was designed for, and the hopes and fears of the soldiers and civilians inside.’​​​​

Tours will run at 6.30pm, 7.30pm and 8.30pm on February 8/9. Tickets are £16.