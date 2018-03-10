Forum to discuss disabilities in town

AN EVENT aimed to make Gosport a more inclusive place for disabled people is taking place next week.

The Gosport Access Group and Disability Forum will be meeting in Gosport Town Hall on Monday, March 12 from 2pm-4.30pm.

Discussion topics will include the newly-designed D-Day Museum, as well as discussing any projects that are being worked on by the group and sharing any concerns that people may have with one another.

All are welcome to attend the event – for more information people can email gosportaccessgroup@hotmail.co.uk.