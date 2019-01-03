Foundation leader steps down 

A DIRECTOR of Stansted Park Foundation has announced he will step down from his role in April.

After 22 years of service, James Cooper will leave his post after spearheading the foundation’s transformation since joining in 1997.

Lord Bessborough, chairman of the trustees said: ‘When James joined as director in 1997, there was a large backlog of repairs and not much cash or income. James has led the transformation. The trustees are most grateful to James for his efforts on behalf of the foundation.’

Stansted, at Rowlands Castle, is now a vibrant estate, producing strong profits.