FOUR children have died in a serious house fire, emergency services have confirmed.

Police and emergency services were called to reports of a fire on Sycamore Lane in the Highfields area of Stafford at 2.40am on Tuesday.

Two adults and a fifth child are being treated in hospital for injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, Staffordshire Police have said.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue are examining the scene and police have begun an investigation into the cause of the fire.

In a statement, police said: ‘Our thoughts are with the family, who are being supported by specialist officers at this difficult time.’

West Midlands Ambulance Service (WMAS) were called by the fire service and confirmed four children in the property were confirmed dead at the scene.

Two paramedic officers, three ambulances, the Trust's hazardous area response team, the Merit trauma team and a Basics emergency doctor attended.

A spokeswoman for WMAS said: ‘When crews arrived they found an ongoing serious house fire. Three occupants, two adults and a child, had managed to get out of the property.

‘All three patients were assessed and treated on scene by ambulance staff for non-life threatening injuries before being taken to hospital for further care.

‘Tragically, four children from the property were confirmed dead on scene.

‘Our thoughts are with the family at this exceptionally difficult time.’

With ‘great sadness’, Staffordshire Police also confirmed the deaths this morning.