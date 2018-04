Have your say

THREE men have been injured and one is in a life-threatening condition after crashing into roadworks on the M3 northbound slip road, near junction 5 for Hook.

The vehicle failed to stop for police before the crash and the incident has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

South East Coast Ambulance Service said it was called to the scene just before 4am.

Hampshire police shut the slip road, and drivers are being asked to avoid the area.