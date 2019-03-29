Four people, including two children, taken to hospital after crash off A32

Have your say

FOUR people have been taken to hospital after two cars collided near the A32 this morning.

According to Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service, the two cars collided in Northfields Farm Lane in Fareham at 8.48pm this morning.

An elderly male, a woman and two children were also involved in the incident.

A spokeswoman from Hampshire Fire and Rescue said: ‘Two cars crashed in Northfield Farm Lane.

‘Two small children were released from the vehicle prior to our arrival; they were handed over to South Central Ambulance Service.

One elderly male was assessed at the scene and one female was extracted from the roof.’

A spokesman for South Central Ambulance Service said: ‘We sent two ambulances to the scene and two adults and two children were taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital with minor injuries.’