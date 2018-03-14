Fratton charity organises clubbing night for people with learning disabilities

Have your say

ADULTS with learning disabilities enjoyed a night of music, dancing and cocktails at a city bar.

Make, in Fratton, organised a clubbing night for 150 people in Portsmouth who have learning disabilities and their carers.

Dancing the night away at the club night organised by Make

Held at Kingsley’s in Southsea, the first event of its kind in the city was a huge success with guests asking for another night to be organised soon.

Sarah Mitas from Make, which has a cafe and shop on Cornwall Road, said she was pleased with how the night went.

‘Through the work we do with people with learning disabilities, we became aware that it can be daunting for them to attend clubs and bars.

‘We approached Steve Kingsley about doing a club night at his club and he agreed to help.

Everyone has such a great time Sarah Mitas

‘We wanted the event to be specifically for our members and their carers so they would feel comfortable and able to enjoy themselves.

‘It was important for them to experience what clubbing is like and have the full works of a DJ, lighting, a photographer and cocktails.

‘Around 150 packed out Kingsley’s and they absolutely loved it.’

The guests danced the night away, snapping pictures and singing along to the top tunes until 11.30pm.

Fun at the club night

With the first event proving a success, Make and Kingsley’s are hoping to make it a quarterly night.

The clubbing project follows Make’s Gig Buddies scheme which pairs people with learning disabilities to volunteers with similar interests.

They go to the cinema, music gigs and other events together. It is funded after Make won a contract from Portsmouth City Council.

Sarah added: ‘Events like this are really needed in Portsmouth and I am glad we have been able to organise it.

‘Everyone has such a great time.’