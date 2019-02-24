Free course for businesses

NEW companies and people with great business ideas can sign up for a free course to help them find success.

The NatWest Pre-Accelerator programme, backed by Portsmouth City Council, Shaping Portsmouth and the University of Portsmouth, kicks off this month.

The intensive eight-week online learning course starts with a live event on February 28 designed to inspire local entrepreneurs.

There are only 100 places on the course, which features an online learning portal, webinars, digital workshops and a celebratory wrap-up event.

The programme has been designed to give early-stage entrepreneurs the power to start, grow and succeed.

It will take place at the University of Portsmouth Portland building from 10am to 2pm.

Councillor Steve Pitt, deputy leader of the council, said: ‘It’s about helping to teach businesses not just to survive, but to thrive.’