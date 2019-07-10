Free guided walks at Staunton Country Park for over-55s offered in Havant Borough Council scheme

YOGA, rowing, pilates and guided walks are just a few of the activities being offered to over-55s in Havant this summer.

Havant Borough Council's Get up and Go! programme offers the opportunity to have fun, socialise and experience something new.

Graham May, volunteer with Hampshire Countryside Service, with Maddison Borlase-Bune, project officer for the Get Up and Go! scheme run by Havant Borough Council

Run by passionate project officer Maddison Borlase-Bune, the activities are proving popular for people in the area, some of whom have already made friends for life.

Maddison said: ‘We’re offering that first step to integrating yourself back into something you enjoyed earlier in life.

‘We’re trying to lower these barriers and welcome people to do things at their own pace.’

One activity offered is a variety of free guided walks around Staunton Country Park for all ages and abilities, teaching more about the history and nature of the area.

Exercise classes offered as part of Havant Borough Council's Get Up and Go! scheme for over-55s

Held on the first and third Tuesday of the month, the walks are led by different rangers so each trip offers a unique look at the park to see the peacefulness of nature.

These walks are designed to provide a safe walking environment for people who do not normally do any activity, so can be good for people recovering from operations or those looking to get back into exercising.

The next walk will be about history and heritage next Tuesday, taking place between 10am and approximately midday.

Graham May has been a volunteer for Hampshire Countryside Service for just over a year, working closely with Staunton Country Park.

He said: ‘A lot of people don’t understand it’s on their doorstep. Projects like this are so important because it gives people an added something to look forward to, where before they might have been bypassed.’

Coastal rowing open days and taster sessions as part of Havant Borough Council's Get Up and Go! scheme for over-55s

Another popular event is the coastal rowing open day, which will take place on Saturday, August 14 from 10am to 4pm.

This provides the opportunity to learn all about coastal rowing, meet others, see it in action and have a go if you want.

Various locations across the area are offering low-cost activities as part of the programme including pilates, seated and standing exercise groups, fitness classes and ballroom and Latin American dance classes.

To find out when and where the activities are taking place across the borough, visit www.getupandgohavant.com