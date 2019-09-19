Free Havant fair to provide tips on reducing plastic waste and improving recycling

A FREE fair in Havant aims to give tips on living a plastic-free life and educate the community about recycling.

Visitors will be able to try cleaning products, beauty products, find out more about recycling differences in Hampshire and West Sussex and most of all be able to meet and purchase products from local suppliers.

The Life in Plastic, It's Not Fantastic plastic free event will be taking place on Sunday, September 22 at St Albans Church in West Leigh. 'From left, Ellen Mould, Kirsty Davies and the priest in charge Karina Green.'Picture: Sarah Standing (170919-6403)

Life in Plastic, It’s Not Fantastic will be held at St Albans Church Hall in Bartons Road, West Leigh, on Sunday, with stalls and talks from 12.30pm to 2pm.

Kirsty Davies from Havant and her friend Ellen Mould were inspired to run this event after watching the BBC programme War on Plastic in which Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall and Anita Rani investigate what we can all do to reduce our use of plastic.

The pair have teamed up with church vicar Karina Green to put on this event for the community.

Teacher Kirsty said: ‘We want to bring the local community together with local businesses to see how we can reuse and reduce plastic. We’re hoping it’s going to be a good day.’

Stalls will be set up by 15 businesses helping to boost sustainability in the area, including Refill and Replenish, Eco-makes South, Eco Sal, The Package Free Larder and the News-backed plastic reduction pressure group Final Straw Solent, which recently collected 240kg of litter from Eastney’s shoreline.

Kirsty said: ‘On the day we hope to hear from The Food Waste Doctor. We will be explaining to people the differences between Hampshire and West Sussex recycling and our top 10 easy swaps towards eliminating single use plastics in the home.

‘You will be able to learn more about beeswax wraps, homemade soaps, plastic free dental care, plastic free wipes, kitchen towel and toilet paper, body and facial care products, eco friendly ladies menstrual products, reusable nappies.’

People are encouraged to take along empty shower gel, shampoo and conditioner bottles to fill up on site.

Other organisations at the event will be Wild Thyme Whole Foods Portsmouth, Any Green Will Do, Tulip and Sixpence, Body Kitchen, Cheeki Chops, Ginger Snaps Soaps, Neals Yard Organic and Christian Aid - Ecology.