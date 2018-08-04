Free walking event showcasing green spaces

PORTSMOUTH City Council is running a free, family-friendly walking event to showcase the fabulous green spaces the city has to offer.

Five open spaces in Milton and Baffins will become alive with activities in a bid to encourage residents to explore their local environment.

The event on August 12 at 12 noon will have plenty to do along the way with activities to enjoy at five activity stations, plus prizes for completing the route.

The walking routes take in Baffins Pond, Great Salterns, Milton Common, Tamworth Park and Milton Park. One route is 3.5km while the other is 6km.

Cllr Lynne Stagg, ward councillor for Baffins, said: ‘This event highlights the fabulous open spaces we have in the area.’