Fridge catches fire in Portsmouth garage

A GARAGE in Portsmouth was damaged by smoke after a fire this morning.

Southsea fire station was called to Ebery Grove, Baffins, at 5.20am.

A fridge in the corner of the garage had caught alight.

A spokesman from the station said: ‘There was a lot of smoke damage but luckily only the fridge was damaged by the fire.

‘The garage itself was still intact and the car inside was also fine.

‘We used breathing apparatus, a hose reel and a fan to clear the smoke.’

The fire was out within 30 minutes of arrival.