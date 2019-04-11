Friends group set to launch at popular city park

A NEW group dedicated to a popular family park is set to launch.

David Baynes, who runs the Friends of Southsea Rock Gardens group, is launching Canoe Lake Friends with his wife Jackie.

A meeting is due to take place tomorrow in the function room at the tennis pavilion at Canoe Lake at 7pm. All are welcome.

David hopes there will be volunteer gardening, nature walks, wildlife talks, music concerts and other family events hosted at the park. He said: ‘The park is regarded with great affection by the people who live here.’

For more information, call (023) 9283 1461. Anyone who cannot make it on Friday is welcome to call David and register their interest.