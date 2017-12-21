Friends hold a Santa fun run to help sight charity

Have your say

A GROUP of friends held a Santa fun run in aid of charity.

Tilli Brown and her friends from Portchester ran the event in aid of Look UK, which helps children and young adults with visual impairment.

Tilli said: ‘Close to 70 people turned out to run and the Cams Mill pub kindly opened its doors to us early so we could have tea and coffee and warm up.’

The group are aiming to raise £8,000 with different charity events, including running the London Marathon next year.

Tilli added: ‘It was a really good day and there were more than 30 prizes donated by local businesses for a raffle which was drawn by the deputy mayor.’