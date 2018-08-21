Friends overwhelmed by Portsmouth’s support to bring home pal after freak accident

FRIENDS trying to bring home their pal after a freak accident left him in a coma in Slovakia, have thanked people for their generosity.

Jack Wilson from Buckland had to be dragged out of a swimming pool in Trnava by his girlfriend Barbora Kunikova and friends and has been in an induced coma since doctors discovered he had crushed his fifth vertebra.

Jack Wilson, 23, of Buckland, is in an induced coma in Slovakia after a freak accident in a swimming pool. Pictured with his girlfriend Barbora Kunikova. Picture sent by friend Cody Page

A go fund me page was started to raise money bring the 23-year-old home and has raised nearly £4,400 of the £5,000 goal.

Friend Cody Page, from Southsea, said: ‘We have all been overwhelmed with the support and the generosity of the people of Portsmouth.

‘There has been a few negative comments however there has been a lot of people who have showed great support and I can only thank The News for helping us.’

Jack, who is a manager at the McDonald's in Commercial Road, underwent surgery to replace his vertebra and release pressure on his spinal cord.

To donate visit uk.gofundme.com/getting-jack-home