Friends overwhelmed by Portsmouth’s support to bring home pal after freak accident

FRIENDS trying to bring home their pal after a freak accident left him in a coma in Slovakia, have thanked people for their generosity.
Jack Wilson from Buckland had to be dragged out of a swimming pool in Trnava by his girlfriend Barbora Kunikova and friends and has been in an induced coma since doctors discovered he had crushed his fifth vertebra.
A go fund me page was started to raise money bring the 23-year-old home and has raised nearly £4,400 of the £5,000 goal.
Friend Cody Page, from Southsea, said: ‘We have all been overwhelmed with the support and the generosity of the people of Portsmouth.
‘There has been a few negative comments however there has been a lot of people who have showed great support and I can only thank The News for helping us.’
Jack, who is a manager at the McDonald's in Commercial Road, underwent surgery to replace his vertebra and release pressure on his spinal cord.
To donate visit uk.gofundme.com/getting-jack-home