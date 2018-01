Have your say

The News regularly runs extraordinary pictures by fantastic amateur photographers.

And here is the latest offering from Havant Camera Club.

Together by Steve Frost

The group meets every Tuesday at 7.30pm at St John Ambulance hall, Fraser Road, Havant, opposite the Rugby Club.

For the next meeting the set subject is ‘wet’, which entrants can interpret as they wish.

To find out more, go to havantcameraclub.co.uk

Ready to Go by Steve Frost

Other Worlds by Roger Pratt

Old Portsmouth by Pat Mitchell

Hole in the Cloud by Ron DeAth