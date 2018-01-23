From California to Lyme Regis – Hayling photographers capture the beauty of nature

Members of Hayling Island Camera Club have been busy taking images on their travels.

From the still waters of Hayling, to boats in Copenhagen and a pier in California, the images are so good professional photographers would be proud of them.

Hayling silhouette by Lorraine Nethersole

And this week’s offering from the talented bunch features studio shots with subjects made up in roaring 20s outfits.

You don’t have to be a photography expert to be welcomed as a member of Hayling Island Camera Club.

Anne Beard, from the club, says: ‘All you need is an interest in photography and a camera – and it doesn’t need to be a high-end camera with all the bells and whistles either.

‘Our program of events includes talks, hands-on skills sessions, internal and external print and digital competitions and a social programme including excursions visiting locations around the south for photo shoots.

Under the Pier at Pismo Beach, California by Mike Inglis

‘We welcome beginners through to experienced photographers.

‘If you are interested in joining us, you are most welcome to come along for a couple of evenings to help you decide if you would like to become a member.’

The group meets on Monday evenings at URC Hall, Hollow Lane, Mengham, Hayling Island, from 7.30pm.

Words by Graham Panton

Studio shot by Anne Beard

Buttermere, Lake District by Angus Tuckey-Smith

Drinking in Africa by Neil Shawcross

Easter Bonnet by Ann Ware

Evening Sun by David Mardle

Fudge. Those Eyes by Caroline Slyfield