From heavy horses to ferret racing, this Southsea show really had it all

THE Lord Mayor’s Rural and Seaside Show is something that has become a firm part of Portsmouth’s summer tradition.

Thousands visited Southsea Common over the weekend for a festival that brings the countryside to the seaside.

Heavy Horse Parade - Canadian Belgians driven by David Mouland'''Picture: Duncan Shepherd (180350-045)

Traditional countryside show events such as archery, showjumping and even ferret racing were on display for residents.

The event gave people the chance to get up close and personal with a number of animals – from owls and donkeys to the majestic heavy horses.

Heather Comley, 31, from Portsmouth, said the weekend was thoroughly enjoyable.

She said: ‘My husband and I have got horses so I love coming along to events like this. We usually bring the kids along because this is a really family-friendly event.

Valerie Isted during the barrel racing event'''Picture: Duncan Shepherd (180350-034)

‘This time it is just my husband and I so we are making the most of the good weather and the chance to spend time together doing something we love.

‘We go to lots of events like this – but this one in Southsea is special because there really is something for everyone.’

Rosie Costello, 77, from Portsmouth, said: ‘I have really enjoyed the event.

‘I have loved events like this all my life – we used to have the Southsea Show all those years ago and it is lovely to now have this show taking place every year.

Rounding up the wildfowl''Picture: Duncan Shepherd (180350-029)

‘It is an enjoyable day out for everybody, that’s what is so great about it.

‘Almost everyone comes along to see the shire horses and so on – but there’s something for everyone and so much to do as well.

‘The old Southsea Show had showjumping and so on, so it is nice to see those traditions come back.

‘It has been a lovely day and it has put everyone in the mood for summer.’

Mallachy De Lacy shows off one of his ferrets''Picture: Duncan Shepherd (180350-019)

The event also provided a great opportunity to take some photos, with photographers snapping away all weekend long.

One of those, 74-year-old David Mitchell from Gosport, said: ‘I have really enjoyed myself here today.

‘I am a big fan of horses, especially the big shire horses, so it has been great to see them.

‘I got here at around 10am and have managed to get some brilliant photos.

‘The weather has been simply perfect for this weekend – and the event itself has been just as good as last year’s was.

‘I didn’t see all the dog stuff last year so it is good to see that there is something for people with pets to do during the day as well.’

James Wilson (8) enjoying his first archery lesson'''Picture: Duncan Shepherd (180350)

'The Blues Brothers by the Disco Divas' perform within the courtyard of Southsea Castle'''Picture: Duncan Shepherd (180350)