From the South Downs to Slovenia

Following a riding accident three years ago, Janette Britton had to give up her beloved horses.

Now, instead of galloping across the South Downs, Janette, a mum-of-two from Horndean, devotes all her spare time to photographing the wonderful landscapes on our doorstep.

Durdle Door, in Dorset

Earlier this week, The News featured some of Janette’s shots from Portsmouth and Southsea.

But sometimes Janette takes her hobby farther afield. These beautiful, dramatic photographs were taken in Scotland, Wales and Slovenia.

To order copies, e-mail janette.britton@sky.com.

Neist point on the Isle of Skye

The Quiraing on the Isle of Skye

Lake Jasna in Slovenia

Autumn at Lake Bohinj, Slovenia

Looking over to Lake Bled in Slovenia

Lake Bled in Slovenia