Fun in the sun as Isle of Wight Festival kicks off

IT IS all fun in the sun for festival-goers as thousands continue to cram their way into The Isle of Festival.

For Andy Trowell and his wife Claudine it was a chance to introduce their three children to their love of festivals.

Andy, 44, said: ‘This is my second time at Isle of Wight Festival but for our children it is their first time.

‘It is a really great festival for families and good for the children’s first experience.’

The couple from Epsom have previously been to Glastonbury and V Festival.

Claudine said: ‘This is a safe festival and really good experience for families.

‘There is a good crowd of people with something for everyone.

‘Other festivals people can be a bit rowdy at but this is not like that really.’

Andy added: ‘This is definitely one of our favourite festivals and we are in the family camping area which is a real plus as it is quiet and safe.’

Artists including The Script, Kasabian and Nile Rodgers & Chic are set to take to the stage this evening to wow crowds as the sun sets at Seaclose Park in Newport.

Heather Mills and brother David Mills are looking forward to Kasbian headlining set on the main stage at 10.30pm.

Heather, from Derby, said: ‘It is my fourth year at the festival and I am so excited Kasabian is here.

‘I like the Isle of Wight festival because it is just so friendly and everyone seems relaxed.’

David added: ‘The only thing was we were burnt to a crisp as we had to queue for three hours.

‘But obviously it is good that security is so tight given what happened in Portsmouth a month or so ago.’

Tomorrow X-Factor winners Rak-Su, Jessie J, Kodaline, Liam Gallagher and Depeche Mode will entertain crowds of more than 75,000 who are being encouraged to where gold in celebration of 50 years since the first festival in 1968.