Funding boost for counselling service

A SERVICE that supports victims of rape and abuse has received a funding boost.

Portsmouth Abuse and Rape Counselling Service (PARCS) received £50,000 in funding, which will be used by the charity to improve its accommodation and site accessibility for disabled people.

Centre director Kim Hosier said: ‘The funding has been a lifeline in enabling us to improve on the environment that we offer to survivors of sexual abuse and their families.

‘It’s vital that people who are in contact with the charity feel safe, secure at ease and comfortable.

‘It’s also helped to improve the accessibility of our service which is crucial as we need people to be able to reach us when they need us.’

Deputy leader of Portsmouth City Council, Cllr Luke Stubbs, said: ‘I’m delighted that the funding allocated to PARCS has been put to such good use and been so beneficial.

‘It’s a pleasure to be able to assist such a valuable service.’