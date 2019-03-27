Funding given for rough sleeping

Have your say

ALMOST £65,000 will be spent by the government on tackling rough sleeping in Fareham, it has been confirmed.

Communities secretary James Brokenshire revealed a nationwide funding rise of £46m to tackle the issue with local authorities across England.

Fareham MP Suella Braverman said: ‘I am pleased that the government is reinforcing its commitment to addressing the problem of rough sleeping through these extra funding measures.

‘Existing evidence from the Rough Sleeping Initiative gives me confidence that an extra £60,000 for the council will be very important in tackling this problem.’