Funding helps support Portsmouth projects

MORE than £60,000 has been given out to support community groups.

Portsmouth City Council oversees the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Community Foundation (HIWCF) and Portsmouth City Community Fund. Cash from the fund has helped fund numerous projects over the past year.

Five grants of more than £20,000 were awarded through HIWCF and 19 grants of £43,000 were given from the Portsmouth City Community Fund.

The Footprints Project, which supports ex-offenders, received £3,700 while EBP South received £4,500 for their Guess My Job project with 1,000 school children aged between nine 11-years-old.

The Southern Domestic Abuse Service received nearly £5,000 to support victims of domestic abuse and Harbour Church was given £3,000 to help women from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Deputy council leader Luke Stubbs said: ‘It’s great to see all the good work which has resulted from the funding and we look forward to having many success stories as a result of this funding stream.’