Funding to help county’s athletes be their best

PROMISING athletes have been awarded funding by Hampshire County Council to help them stay on track to sporting glory.

A total of 215 sportsmen and women across the county have been specially picked to be a part of the Hampshire Talented Athletes Scheme (HTAS).

Councillor for countryside and rural affair, Edward Heron said: “I am delighted we are able to give £34,000 of funding to this really worthwhile scheme which supports young athletes. It will help Hampshire’s strong sporting prowess continue to be realised on county, national and international stages. HTAS makes a tremendous difference to young athletes across many different disciplines - such as badminton, sailing and taekwondo - through the range of support which athletes can access to boost their progress.”

The scheme provides athletes with grants for competition and travel costs, physiotherapy and sport science support, free access to leisure centres and bus travel, plus public speaking training to inspire children during school visits.