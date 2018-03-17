Fundraiser at gym nets £200 for Alzheimer’s

Have your say

A FUNDRAISING event raised £200 for the Alzheimer’s Society.

The fundraiser at Moods Fitness Studio, Havant, was held on Saturday, March 10, coinciding with owner Ron Wiltshire’s birthday.

Dozens of people turned out for an evening of entertainment, courtesy of West End star Mike Sterling.

Studio manager, former professional jockey and carer Karen Wiltshire says the event was a huge success, and has thanked everyone who came along.

She said: ‘My mother has Alzheimer’s disease so we wanted to do something to raise money for charity and the Alzheimer’s Society was a natural choice.

‘Mike Sterling offered to perform and sang pieces from Phantom of the Opera and Frank Sinatra.

‘We had about 100 people turn up, from friends and family to Kurve Fit regulars, and everyone seemed to really enjoy themselves.

‘When we counted the collection at the end and saw we had raised £200, we were delighted.’