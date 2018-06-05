Fundraiser for coach Ronnie’s headstone

Have your say

A FUNDRAISING event this weekend will be raising money for a headstone for a well-loved Gosport football coach.

Ronnie Williamson died on January 1 with no immediate family, prompting former players to raise money for his funeral.

Now, an event is taking place to raise money for a headstone.

Music for Ronnie will be taking place on Saturday, June 9, at The Glencoe in San Diego Road, Gosport, from noon onwards.

Entry to the event is free.

There is still room for a few more performing acts. Anyone interested can contact Aaron Haggard on 07745 692917.