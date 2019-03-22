Fundraiser launched to hold funeral for Portsmouth mother-of-three and repatriate ashes to Thailand

THAI women in Britain are fundraising hold a funeral for a Portsmouth mother-of-three identified as the Lady of the Hills, it has been reported.

Remains found on the Yorkshire Dales in 2004 were this week confirmed as those of Lamduan Armitage, formerly Seekanya, who would have been 53 this year.

Lamduan lived in Portsmouth with her husband, teacher David Armitage, for more than a decade to 2003 before moving away to Rugby in Wawickshire

The Thai Women Network in the UK is crowdfunding £5,000 to repatriate Lamduan's remains to Udon Thani province, where she is from.

It has reached its target after donations from more than 280 people.

A message on the JustGiving page from the Thai Women Network in the UK said: 'The family of the deceased needs help from the TWN4UK to make a religious funeral of the deceased in the UK and [bring] her bone ash back to Udon Thani province, Thailand.

It added: 'We are so thankful to everyone for the donation and helps for bringing the Lady of the Hills back to her home.'

The Thai newspaper reported she lost contact with her parents following her marriage and move to Yorkshire.

DNA from the parents matched the remains this year.

Lamduan's mother, Jumsri, told the newspaper: 'I will not attend the cremation of my daughter and receive her ashes in England.

'My husband and I will wait for her at our house in Phen district for another ceremony.'