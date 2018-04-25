Fundraiser thankful for charity support

A WOMAN who organised a fundraiser in her garden has thanked everyone who came out to support her event.

Elizabeth Humphries, from Gosport, held a garden sale on Saturday, April 21, at her home in Tukes Avenue, raising hundreds of pounds for two charities.

She said: ‘Thank you to the people of Gosport who came to The Big Match charity sale in Tukes Avenue – we made a super amount of £350, which gets divided between The Brain Tumour Charity and Action For Children.’

The next charity sale will be taking place on Saturday, May 12.