Fundraising group for RNLI says thanks to donors

A FUNDRAISING group wants to thank everyone who helped to raise money for a charity that saves lives at sea.

The Portchester Fundraising for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution recently had a stall at the 999 Day held in Fareham town centre on Saturday, June 30.

Chairman Erica Creedy said: ‘Many thanks to everyone who bought souvenirs and gave donations.

‘We made a total of £183.44.

‘We also ran a successful 'Beach Safe' competition for children. ‘

The RNLI has been saving lives at sea since 1824.