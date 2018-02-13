Fundraising milestone for ukelele players

A GROUP of musicians are celebrating the donation of £20,000 to charitable causes.

The Stokes Bay Strummers have been fundraising for a number of charities in the surrounding area since the group was first founded in 2011.

Since then, it has raised £20,000 through hundreds of concerts, with money going to services such as the Oakley Waterman Caravan Foundation, Home Start Meon Valley and ICANGO.

Group member Julia Miles said: ‘From that first gig and there being only six of us, none of whom could actually read music, we are now 30 strong with a waiting list to join and gig bookings in abundance.

‘We now vote each December to decided which local charity we are going to support for the following year and then give every penny we ‘earn’ to that charity.

We also all pay for our transport, equipment and so on – so that all the money from each gig goes to our chosen charity.’

For more information go to sites.google.com/site/stokesbaystrummers.