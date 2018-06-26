Fundraising party marks charity’s 21st

IN CELEBRATION of more than two decades of a children’s charity, a local shop put on an event to raise money.

Naomi House first opened in 1997 to offer care and support to children who were, and are not expected to live to adulthood.

Since then they have helped more than 1,000 families from Hampshire, Dorset, Wiltshire, Berkshire, Isle of Wight, West Sussex and Surrey.

Staff from Naomi House shop in West Street, Fareham celebrated the 21st birthday of the charity decorating the shop with balloons, banners and a window display with a birthday cake made of cardboard.

Manager Tracey Bramley said: ‘I absolutely love working for Naomi House.

‘The volunteers get a lot from it with meeting people and they all take part and rotate what they do in the shop so learning new skills.’

Raffle tickets, soft drinks, tea, coffee and cakes were sold to raise money for charity and raised £400.

Tracey added: ‘The day had been a great success and good fun whilst raising funds and a big thank you to the customers for their support.’

Naomi House relies on donations, fundraising and support from its 24 shops which sell bric a brac, clothes and books to members of the public to raise funds and public awareness.

The Naomi House Shop in West Street has 20 volunteers but are looking for more people to add to their team.

If you are interested in being a volunteer in the shop pop in for a chat with Tracey or call the shop on 01329 282022.

Naomi House is holding an open day at their hospice in Sutton Scotney near Winchester on Saturday, September 8 from 11am to 4pm for families to look around.