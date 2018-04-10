Fundraising success for Community First Responders

Have your say

A WEEKEND of fundraising for the Gosport and Lee-on-the-Solent Community First Responders raised more than £1,500 for the group.

The Community First Responders – a group of volunteers that can be dispatched by South Central Ambulance Service to support medical emergencies.

On Saturday evening a charity race night was held at Leon’s Bistro, raising £1,342.

On Sunday, April 8, a family fun day at The Eagle pub raised a further £342.68.

To support the Community First Responders directly go to justgiving.com/LeeontheSolentcfr.