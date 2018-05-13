Fundraising weekend for dog shelter

Have your say

A FUNDRAISING weekend will be held in Gosport next month.

Resident Samantha Millerchip has joined forces with the Park Tavern in Park Road to raise money for the Takis Shelter – an animal shelter in Crete.

On Saturday, June 23 a night of live music from Rock Of The Pops will be accompanied by food and a raffle from 8pm until late.

The Sunday evening will see a quiz night, with curry for everyone.

Entry to each night will be £5.

Samantha said: ‘It is for a charity close to my heart that I volunteered at last year for 10 days.

‘I sponsor two dogs at it and have run several charity events over the last two years, raising about £3,000 to date.’