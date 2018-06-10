Funds could ease migration pressures

PORTSMOUTH City Council could receive a share of £19m in government funds to help ease pressure resulting from recent migration.

The latest allocation from the Controlling Migration Fund will see more than £16 million go toward 38 projects being run by councils across England.

Additionally, the rollout will include £1.1m for six further councils to support victims of modern slavery, enabling them to link up with local services when they leave central government-funded support.

The funds – which will come from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government – adds to a running total of £73m.